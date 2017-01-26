‘Zoolander 2’ y ‘Batman vs Superman’: las más nominadas a lo peor del cine

Como es tradición, luego de que los Premios Oscar anuncian sus candidatos, los Golden Raspberry Awards o más conocidos como ‘Razzies’ dan a conocer la lista de peores películas, actuaciones y guiones de 2016. La sorpresa: ‘Suicide Squad’ solo se llevó dos nominaciones.

Para este año los organizadores manifestaron que ante la cantidad de ‘malas producciones’ tuvieron que aumentar a 6 los candidatos por cada una de las categorías oficiales.

‘Zoolander 2’ que se estrenó en cines luego de 15 años de su primera aparición en la pantalla lidera la lista con 9 nominaciones, seguida de ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’ con 8.

Los ganadores o en este caso, “perdedores”, son elegidos por los miembros de la fundación Golden Raspberry en una ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 25 de febrero.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Razzies 2017:

PEOR PELÍCULA

‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’

‘Dirty Grandpa’

‘Dioses de Egipto’

‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’

‘Independence Day: Resurgence’

‘Zoolander 2’

PEOR ACTOR

Ben Affleck – ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’

Gerard Butler – ‘Dioses de Egipto’ y ‘Objetivo: Londres’

Henry Cavill – ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’

Robert de Niro – ‘Dirty Grandpa’

Dinesh D’Souza – ‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’

Ben Stiller – ‘Zoolander 2’

PEOR ACTRIZ

Megan Fox – ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows’

Tyler Perry – ‘BOO! A Medea Halloween’

Julia Roberts – ‘Mother’s Day’

Becky Turner – ‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’

Naomi Watts – ‘The Divergent Series: Allegiant’ y ‘Shut-In’

Shailene Woodley – ‘The Divergent Series: Allegiant’

PEOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Nicolas Cage – ‘Snowden’

Johnny Depp – ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’

Will Ferrell – ‘Zoolander 2’

Jesse Eisenberg – ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’

Jared Leto – ‘Suicide Squad’

Owen Wilson – ‘Zoolander 2’

PEOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Julianne Hough – ‘Dirty Grandpa’

Kate Hudson – ‘Mother’s Day’

Aubrey Plaza – ‘Dirty Grandpa’

Jane Seymour – ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

Sela Ward – ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’

Kristen Wiig – ‘Zoolander 2’

PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA

‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’

‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’

‘Fifty Shades Darker’

‘Independence Day: Resurgence’

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows’

‘Zoolander 2’

PEOR COMBINACIÓN EN PANTALLA

Ben Affleck y Henry Cavill – ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’

Cualquier Dios egipcio o mortal – ‘Dioses de Egipto’

Johnny Depp y su voluminoso traje – ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’

El elenco entero (alguna vez fueron actores respetados) de ‘Collateral Beauty’

Tyler Perry y su gastada peluca – ‘BOO! A Medea Halloween’

Ben Stiller y Owen Wilson – ‘Zoolander 2’

PEOR DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley – ‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’

Roland Emmerich – ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’

Tyler Perry – ‘BOO! A Medea Halloween’

Alex Proyas – ‘Dioses de Egipto’

Zack Snyder – ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’

Ben Stiller – ‘Zoolander 2’

PEOR GUION

‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’

‘Dirty Grandpa’

‘Dioses de Egipto’

‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’

‘Independence Day: Resurgence’

‘Suicide Squad’