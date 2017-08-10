‘The Evil Has Landed’, la nueva canción de Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age nos trae noticias sobre su nuevo disco, ‘Villains‘. Hace poco lanzaron su nuevo sencillo llamado ‘The Evil Has Landed’.

Queens of the Stone Age – The Evil Has Landed (Audio) Villains coming 8.25.17 – http://smarturl.it/Villains_iTunes Tour Dates & Tickets: http://smarturl.it/QOTSALive Matador http://smarturl.it/Villains_Matador Apple Music – http://smarturl.it/Villains_iTunes Amazon – http://smarturl.it/Villains_AmazonMusic Google Play – http://smarturl.it/Villains_GooglePlay Official Store – https://store.qotsa.com/ http://www.qotsa.com/ https://www.facebook.com/QOTSA/ https://twitter.com/qotsa https://www.instagram.com/queensofthestoneage/ On Tour Now: SEP 6 – PORT CHESTER, NY – CAPITOL THEATRE – SOLD OUT SEP 7 – PHILADELPHIA,

‘Villains’, el nuevo disco, se lanzará el próximo 25 de agosto. Su título, que traduce villanos, “no es una declaración política ni tiene nada que ver con esa mierd&. Es simplemente una palabra que se ve fantástica y un comentario de las tres versiones de cada escenario: la tuya, la mía y la que realmente pasó”, dijo Josh Homme, vocalista de la banda, en una entrevista.

Antes de este lanzamiento, habíamos podido disfrutar de ‘The Way You Used to Do‘, siendo ya estos los dos cortes que nos van mostrando cómo será este nuevo disco tan esperado.