MTV Video Music Awards: los nominados y cambios de la edición 2017

Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry y The Weeknd son los artistas con mayor número de nominaciones en los premios que se entregarán el próximo 27 de agosto.

El video “HUMBLE.” del rapero Kendrick Lamar puede consagrarse como el gran favorito el próximo 27 de agosto cuando se realice una edición más de los MTV Video Music Awards. Este año la anfitriona será Katy Perry y parte de los cambios que tendrá esta entrega tienen que ver con la eliminación de las categorías por género hombre/mujer.

Una nueva nominación figura en el listado: ‘Mejor pelea contra el sistema’ que premia a aquellos productores audiovisuales que han usado este recurso para enviar un mensaje frente a lo que ocurre con distintas situaciones en el mundo.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2017:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Khalid

Kodak Black

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

MEJOR ARTISTA DE HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

MEJOR BAILE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

MEJOR BANDA DE ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

MEJOR PELEA CONTRA EL SISTEMA

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill”

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

Halsey – “Now or Never”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Kanye West – “Fade”

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Sia – “The Greatest”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Future – “Mask Off”

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean”

Lorde – “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”



