Las mejores comedias de todos los tiempos, según BBC

Un grupo de 253 críticos y periodistas escogió las 100 mejores películas de este género en la historia del cine.

Aunque muchos de estos títulos no ganaron el premio a mejor película en los Oscar, sí tuvieron suficientes méritos para lograr un lugar en la selección hecha por BBC.

“¿Cuáles creen que son las 10 mejores comedias de todos los tiempos?”. Esta fue la pregunta hecha por el equipo de periodistas de BBC a los críticos para lograr una libertad en la escogencia y que fueran películas que realmente hicieran parte de sus vidas, “no que cumplieran con algún ideal de grandeza”, explica el artículo que acompaña la selección.

Para BBC, muchas veces se deja la comedia a un lado al momento de elegir los tops de mejores largometrajes como si hacer reír tuviera menos mérito que hacer llorar.

