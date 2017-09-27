Las canciones con más reproducciones en Spotify

Ed Sheeran y Drake lideran la batalla por quedarse con la canción más escuchada de la plataforma de streaming de música. Les tenemos el Top 10.

Primero fue Major Lazer, luego Drake y ahora Ed Sheeran. No sabemos si su aparición en ‘Game of Thrones’ llevó a aumentar el número de escuchas, pero lo cierto es que el pelirrojo es el nuevo rey de Spotify con la canción ‘Shape of You’.

Luego de ‘Lean On’ y ‘One Dance’ este es el hit del año por encima de ‘Despacito’ de acuerdo a los conteos del sitio.

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas en la historia de Spotify:

> ‘Shape of You’ – Ed Sheeran 1.320.707.428 (reproducciones)

> ‘One Dance’ – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla 1.317.143.742 (reproducciones)

> ‘Closer’ – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey 1.115.479.926

> ‘Lean On’ – Major Lazer and DJ Snake featuring MØ 1.035.532.894 (reproducciones)

> ‘Sorry’ – Justin Bieber 973.760.754 (reproducciones)

> ‘Thinking Out Loud’ – Ed Sheeran 941.755.591 (reproducciones)

> ‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber 940.622.096 (reproducciones)

> ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya 911.984.114 (reproducciones)

> ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza (Seeb Remix)’ – Mike Posner 909.432.544 (reproducciones)

> ‘What Do You Mean?’ – Justin Bieber 854.745.821 (reproducciones)

