HUMANZ, nuevo disco y el regreso de Gorillaz

Vuelven. Gorillaz, luego de su tan esperado regreso a los escenarios, anuncia un nuevo disco titulado “HUMANZ”, que será lanzado el próximo 28 de Abril.
Esta noticia fue acompañada de tres audios oficiales de ‘Ascension’, ‘Andromeda’ y ‘We Got The Power’, cortes que se encontrarán en el disco. Además, un nuevo video de la banda con una versión en realidad virtual (360-3D) de Saturnz Barz (Spirit House).
Gorillaz – We’ve Got The Power (Art Track)
Gorillaz – Saturnz Barz (Spirit House) 360
El nuevo disco de Gorillaz disco que contiene los siguientes tracks:
Humanz.
1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples
2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett
3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan
4. Momentz feat. De La Soul
5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela
6. Charger feat. Grace Jones
7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.
8. Busted and Blue
9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton
10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T
11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz
12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis
13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine
14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth
Versión Deluxe:
15. The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK
16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett
17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà
18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis
19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes
Interludios narrados por: Ben Mendelsohn
