HUMANZ, nuevo disco y el regreso de Gorillaz

Vuelven. Gorillaz, luego de su tan esperado regreso a los escenarios, anuncia un nuevo disco titulado “HUMANZ”, que será lanzado el próximo 28 de Abril.

Esta noticia fue acompañada de tres audios oficiales de ‘Ascension’, ‘Andromeda’ y ‘We Got The Power’, cortes que se encontrarán en el disco. Además, un nuevo video de la banda con una versión en realidad virtual (360-3D) de Saturnz Barz (Spirit House).

Gorillaz – We’ve Got The Power (Art Track) Tracks are taken from the new album Humanz, out April 28.

Gorillaz – Saturnz Barz (Spirit House) 360 Tracks are taken from the new album Humanz, out April 28. Pre-order / stream here: http://gorill.az/humanz Hit subscribe ☝️ to get it first.

El nuevo disco de Gorillaz disco que contiene los siguientes tracks:

Humanz.

1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples

2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan

4. Momentz feat. De La Soul

5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger feat. Grace Jones

7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth

Versión Deluxe:

15. The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes

Interludios narrados por: Ben Mendelsohn

Foto de portada Kit de prensa Gorillaz