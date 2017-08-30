Canciones memorables de los videojuegos

En conmemoración del día del gamer hicimos una selección de bandas sonoras de videojuegos.

Como sabemos, los videojuegos han evolucionado con potentes gráficas y nuevos modos de juego con el pasar del tiempo. Muchos de estos tienen un lugar en nuestro corazón y parte de ese apego son las experiencias que nos generan al jugar escuchando buena música.

Seguramente recordemos esas tardes de jugar Pro Skater, con altas dosis de punk rock. O esas intensas ligas de Pro Evolution Soccer y FIFA con los amigos, mientras sonaban los ‘one hit wonders’ del momento en el menú de inicio y en las formaciones. Adrenalina pura con el nitro y las canciones de Need for speed son algunas de esas experiencias que hemos vivido con los videojuegos.

Este es el playlist que conmemora las canciones que más recordamos con algunas de las más importantes en juegos recientes y trailers.

1.Guerrilla radio-Rage Against the machine

Rage Against The Machine – Guerrilla Radio Rage Against The Machine’s official music video for ‘Guerrilla Radio’. Click to listen to Rage Against The Machine on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/RATMSpotify?IQid=RATMGR As featured on The Battle of Los Angeles.

2.Superman-Goldfinger (Pro Skater)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater – Superman by Goldfinger My pick for Video Game Music of the Week for the week of November 29, 2008.

3. All I want-The Offspring (Crazy Taxi)

The Offspring – All I Want The Offspring’s official music video for ‘All I Want’. Click to listen to The Offspring on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/SAsySpotify?IQid=TOffAIW As featured on Greatest Hits.

4. Song 2-Blur (Fifa 98)

Blur – Song 2 Blur 21 — Celebrating 21 years of Blur. To find out more, click here: http://smarturl.it/blur21y #blur21 Follow Blur on Twitter: www.twitter.com/blurofficial Find Blur on Facebook: www.facebook.com/blur Music video by Blur performing Song 2.

5. Paint It Black – Rolling Stones (Call of Duty)

The Rolling Stones – Paint It, Black (Official Lyric Video) Lyric video for “Paint It, Black” by The Rolling Stones. Directed by: Hector Santizo Composers: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Producers: Julian Klein, Robin Klein, Mick Gochanour, Hector Santizo (C) 2015 ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.

6. Sleepwalking – The Chaingang of 1974 (GTAV)

The Chain Gang of 1974 – Sleepwalking Official video for “Sleepwalking” by The Chain Gang Of 1974. New album “Daydream Forever” is now on iTunes (http://smarturl.it/DaydreamForever) http://www.thechaingangof1974.com http://facebook.com/thechaingangof1974 http://twitter.com/chaingangof1974 http://instagram.com/thechaingangof1974

7. The Only – Static X (Need for speed underground)

Static-X – The Only (Video) © 2005 WMG The Only (Video)

8. Rancid- Out of Control

9. Blow Me Away – Breaking Benjamin (Halo 2)

Breaking Benjamin – Blow Me Away [HQ] Lyrics: They fall in line One at a time Ready to play (I can’t see them anyway) No time to lose We’ve got to move Steady your helm (I am losing sight again) Fire your guns It’s time to run Blow me away (I will stay, in the mess I

10. Black Steel In The Hour of Chaos- Public Enemy (DefJam)

Public Enemy – Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos Music video by Public Enemy performing Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos. (C) 1988 The Island Def Jam Music Group

11. – Welcome to the Jungle – Guns and Roses (GTA San Andreas)

Guns N’ Roses – Welcome To The Jungle Music video by Guns N’ Roses performing Welcome To The Jungle. (C) 1987 Guns N’ Roses

12. We Will Rock You- Queen (Halo)

Queen – We Will Rock You (Official Video) Queen + Adam Lambert North American, UK & Europe Tour 2017. Tour dates and tickets @ https://queenofficial.lnk.to/live-2017 Subscribe to the Official Queen Channel Here http://bit.ly/Subscribe2Queen Taken from News Of The World, 1977. Queen – ‘We Will Rock You’ Click here to buy the DVD with this video at the Official Queen Store: http://www.queenonlinestore.com The official ‘We Will Rock You’ music video.

13. Gangster’s Paradise – Coolio (Need for speed)

Coolio . Gangsta’s Paradise . Lyrics like to our page https://www.facebook.com/pressuretimes

14. T.N.T-AC/DC (Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4)