‘Black Mirror’: primer tráiler de su cuarta temporada

Aunque todavía no hay fecha definitiva, hoy Netflix nos muestra el tráiler de la cuarta temporada de ‘Black Mirror’, que estará compuesta por 6 episodios.

Black Mirror | Season 4 Episode Titles Six new stories. Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror, coming soon.

De igual manera, reveló los nombres de los episodios y el reparto de cada uno de ellos. En el tráiler podemos ver apartes de estos capítulos, uno de ellos que parece ser un homenaje a Star Trek mientras que otro será en blanco y negro.

‘Crocodile’, ‘Arkangel’, ‘Hang the DJ’, ‘USS Callister’, ‘Metalhead’ y ‘Black Museum’ son los títulos.

“Arkangel”

Reparto: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)

Director: Jodie Foster

“USS Callister”

Reparto: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)

Director: Toby Haynes (Doctor Who, Sherlock)

“Crocodile”

Reparto: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)

Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)

“Hang the DJ”

Reparto: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)

Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)

“Metalhead”

Reparto: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)

Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)

“Black Museum”

Reparto: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)

Director: Colm McCarthy

