Algunas de las personas que se llevó el 2016 y extrañaremos siempre

Músicos, actores, directores, productores, cantantes…fueron muchas las personas que inesperadamente se fueron durante el 2016, muchos de ellos han marcado vidas con canciones, interpretaciones o momentos que jamás olvidaremos. Por eso hoy rendimos un pequeño y sentido homenaje a aquellas personas que decidieron no tener una vida normal y prefirieron entregarse al mundo por medio del arte.
CARRIE FISHER (OCTUBRE DE 1956 – DICIEMBRE DE 2016)
GEORGE MICHAEL (JUNIO DE 1963 – DICIEMBRE DE 2016)
PEPE SÁNCHEZ (OCTUBRE DE 1.934 -DICIEMBRE DE 2016
ALAN THICKE (MARZO DE 1947 – DICIEMBRE DE 2016)
PETER VAUGHAN (ABRIL DE 1923 – DICIEMBRE DE 2016)
LEON RUSSELL (ABRIL DE 1942 – NOVIEMBRE DE 2016)
LEONARD COHEN (SEPTIEMBRE DE 1934 – NOVIEMBRE DE 2016)
GENE WILDER (JUNIO DE 1926 – AGOSTO DE 2016)
MATT ROBERTS (ENERO DE 1978 – AGOSTO DE 2016)
KENNY BAKER (AGOSTO DE 1934 – AGOSTO DE 2016)
NICK MENZA ( JULIO DE 1964 – MAYO DE 2016)
PRINCE (JUNIO DE 1958 – ABRIL DE 2016)
ERIK BAUERSFELD ( JUNIO DE 1992 – ABRIL DE 2016)
GEORGE MARTIN (ENERO DE 1926 – MARZO DE 2016)
GEORGE KENNEDY (FEBRERO DE 1925 – FEBRERO DE 2016)
ALAN RICKMAN (FEBRERO DE 1946 – ENERO DE 2016)
DAVID BOWIE ( ENERO DE 1947 – ENERO DE 2016)
CARLOS MUÑOZ (ENERO DE 1934-ENERO DE 2016)